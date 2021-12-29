Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, here's how to apply

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has announced various vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) and has invited applications from interested unmarried male Engineering Graduates.

According to the official notification released at the official website (joinindianarmy.nic.in), the 135th TGC is scheduled to commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancies?

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 05

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08

Information Technology: 03

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 02

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01

Electronics: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Opto Electronics: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification?

Candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course.

Candidates studying in the final year of the Engg degree course need to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age limit?

Candidates need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1, 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Interested candidates can apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Last date?

Interested candidates can apply till January 4, 2022 (3 PM).

