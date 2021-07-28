हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Indian Army Recruitment: Apply online for various posts, check details here

Online registration is a must to take part in the Army Recruitment Rally. Check all the details below.

Indian Army Recruitment: Apply online for various posts, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Army is conducting Army Recruitment Rally across various districts in India for several posts including Sepoy, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Technical, among others.

The Army Recruitment Rally is being held for candidates of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. Online registration is a must to take part in the Army Recruitment Rally. Check all the details below.

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh 

Post: Sepoy Pharma 

Army Recruitment Rally dates: September 16 to September 30

Rally Place: New Amritsar Military Station (NAMS) Khasa Cantonment, Amritsar. 

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 31.

Click here to check eligibility

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Haryana

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical.

Army Recruitment Rally dates: December 14 to December 31 

Rally Place: Bhim Stadium in Bhiwani.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

Posts: Soldier Technical (Male) / (Aviation) ('X' Group) (Male) / Nursing Assistant (Male) / Nursing Assistant Veterinary (Male)

Army Recruitment Rally dates: August 20 to September 3 

Rally Place: Rajeev Gandhi Sports Complex in Rohtak

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 13.

Click here to check eligibility

(Note: Only candidates from Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendergarh and Rewari districts can apply)

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Himachal Pradesh

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesmen

Army Recruitment Rally dates: March 2, 2022, to March 14, 2022.

Rally Place: PRITHI Military Station, Averipatti, Rampur Bushar, Shimla.

Registration: Online registration is mandatory and is open till August 28.

Click here to check eligibility

(Note: Only candidates from Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur districts can apply)

 

Indian Army Recruitment Rally for Andhra Pradesh

Posts: Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Technical (Aviation and Amn Examiner), Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant and Nursing Assistant (Veterinary), Soldier Clerk and Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman 

Army Recruitment Rally dates: August 16 to August 31. 

Rally Place: Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Visakhapatnam 

Registration: Online registration is a must and will close on August 3

Click here to check eligibility

(Note: Only candidates from six Andhra districts - Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Puducherry's Yanam districts can apply)

