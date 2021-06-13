Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancies open for Nursing Staff, check details here

New Delhi: Western Railway has invited applications to recruit Nursing Staff. Interested candidates can check the official site of Western Railway on wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill up 18 Staff Nurse vacancies on contract basis for a period of 3 months or over and above as per local requirements.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates are required to have a certificate as Nurse and Mid-Wife having passed a 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a Nursing school or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc.

Age limit:

The age limit of the candidate should be 20 to 40 years.

How to apply:

Interested candidates will have to appear for the interview round on June 21, 2021, at Divisional Railway Hospital, Pratapnagar, Vadodara-04. They need to carry relevant documents including date of birth, caste certificate, etc at the time of the interview. The interview will be conducted on June 21, 2021.

For further updates, candidates are required to check the official notification on the website.

