Indian Navy Recruitment

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 10+2 B. Tech Cadet Entry Scheme at joinindiannavy.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Indian Navy has invited applications for a four-year B. Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B. Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme. Interested candidates can apply for the course on joinindiannavy.gov.in. 

The recruitment drive will fill up to 35 vacancies in Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala. The last date to submit the application is October 10, 2021. 

Out of the total vacancies, 5 are for Education Branch, and 30 for Executive and Technical Branch.

Eligibility criteria:

Unmarried male candidates who appeared for JEE Main 2021 (for BE/ BTech) examination are eligible to apply. Candidates should be born between Jul 2, 2002 and Jan 1, 2005.

Educational criteria: 

Candidates should have passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and scored at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

Selection Process: 

Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) - 2021 All India Rank (AIR) published by NTA. Candidates who will be shortlisted will be asked to appear for the interview.

"SSB interviews for short listed candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore / Bhopal/ Kolkata/ Visakhapatnam from Oct – Nov 21," the official notification read. These shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview on their e-mail or through SMS as provided by candidates in their application form. 

