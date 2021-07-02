Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for SSC Officer posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has invited applications for the post of Short Service Commission Officer. The interested candidates can read the complete notification at- joinindiannavy.gov.in. As per the notification, the last date to apply for the post is July 16, 2021.

The candidates who will be deemed eligible will be granted the role of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology entry of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala. The course will be commencing from Jan 22. This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have BE/B.Tech degree with minimum 60 percent marks in Computer Science/ Computer Engg. / IT, M.Sc (Computer/IT), MCA or M.Tech (Computer Science/ IT). Candidates should be born between January 2, 1997 to July 1, 2002.