RRB NTPC Phase 7 exam date 2021 announced at rrbcdg.gov.in, check schedule here

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the date for Non-Technical Popular Category Posts (NTPC) online examination in the 7th Phase. The candidates who will be sitting for the examination can read the notification on the official website of RRB- www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the RRB notice the NTPC Exam in Phase 7 for over 2.78 lakhs candidates will be conducted on 23, 24, 26 and 31 July 2021.

Some important points from the notice:

- For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made avail- able on all RRB websites ten days before the exam.

- Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.

- Candidates are advised to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the call letter. Use of Face Mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wear- ing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all times.

Read the complete notice here:

Additionally, candidates who will be appearing in RRB NTPC Phase 7 exam can check their exam city, date and other details 10 days prior of the exam date on the official website.

