Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity to apply for Sailor posts on joinindiannavy.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Indian Navy has invited applications for Sailor posts under sports quota. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is December 25, while for candidates of North East, J&K, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep & Minicoy Islands, the deadline is Jan 1, 2022.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 10+2 qualified in any stream or equivalent examination.

Direct Entry Petty Officer: 10+2 qualified in any stream or Equivalent examination.

Direct link to the notification

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Direct Entry Petty Officer: 17 to 22 years as on date of commencement of course.

Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR): 17 to 21 years as on date of commencement of course.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Who can apply

The Indian Navy in its notification said, "Sportsmen who have previously participated at international junior or senior national championships in various sports namely athletics, aquatics, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, artistic gymnastics, handball, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, squash, fencing, golf, tennis, kayaking & canoeing, rowing, shooting, sailing and windsurfing can apply for the post by submitting their application."

Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Selection criteria

As per the official notification, "Deserving candidates would be called to appear for trials at designated Naval Centers. The candidates qualifying trials will undergo medical examination at INS Hamla, Mumbai. The offer of enrolment will be forwarded to the selected candidates only, which will be strictly determined by requirement in particular sports disciplines and availability of vacancies. Request for change of venue of selection trials will not be entertained. Incomplete applications will not be accepted."

