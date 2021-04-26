हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Navy

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021: Vacancy begins for 2500 posts, apply on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Candidates who have passed 10 Plus 2 exam with 60 per cent or more marks in aggregate with Maths and Physics and any of the subjects - Chemistry, Biology, Computer science are eligible for these posts. The age of the candidate should be between 17-20 years.

File photo

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021 commenced its application process on Monday (April 26). Interested and eligible candidates are advised to drop their application

A total of 2,500 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment. "Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates (fulfilling conditions of nationality as laid down by the Government of India) for enrolment as Sailor for Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) for 500 and 2,000 vacancies (approximately) respectively in the August 2021 Batch," the Indian Navy has said.

Vacancy details: 

Artificer Apprentice: 500 posts
Senior Secondary Recruits: 2000 posts

Eligibility:

Candidates who have passed 10 Plus 2 exam with 60 per cent or more marks in aggregate with Maths and Physics and any of the subjects - Chemistry, Biology, Computer science are eligible for these posts. The age of the candidate should be between 17-20 years.

Artificer Apprentice: The candidate must be qualified in a 10 Plus 2 examination with a minimum of 60 per cent or more marks in aggregate with Maths, Physics and Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt. of India. The age limit for this post is set to be 17-20 years.

Senior Secondary Recruits: The candidate must be qualified in a 10 Plus 2 examination with Maths, Physics, and Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science as the primary subjects. The qualification must be from the Boards of School Education recognized by MHRD, Govt of India. The age limit for this post is set to be 17-20 years.

 

Follow these steps to apply for Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2021

 

STEP 1: Once the registration link goes live on the official website of the Indian Navy, candidates will easily be to access it on the homepage. Visit https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/ to get started.
STEP 2: Candidates will be required to register themselves to proceed.
STEP 3: Click on 'Current Opportunities' to view banners of all the posts available for filling at the moment. Apply for the post that interests you.
STEP 4: The application form will be displayed. Enter personal details along with scanned copies of identity proofs and other documents as instructed on the form. Once previewed thoroughly, click on submit.
STEP 5: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

