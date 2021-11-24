हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IOCL recruitment

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 527 Apprentice vacancies at iocl.com, check selection process, other details

IOCL Recruitment 2021: The recruitment drive will fill 527 posts in eastern states including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam.

Representational image

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to hire professionals for technical and non-technical apprentice posts in eastern India. The interested candidates can apply on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. 

The recruitment drive will fill 527 posts in eastern states including West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam. The last day to apply for the vacancies is December 4. 

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

West Bengal - 236

Bihar - 68

Odisha - 69

Jharkhand - 35

Assam - 119

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

As per the official notification, "Candidates possessing Diploma in Engineering in relevant trade/discipline under recognized lateral entry scheme (Class–XII (Sc.)/ITI admitted in 2nd year of Diploma course) shall also be considered eligible subject to meeting prescribed percentage of marks on the basis of aggregate of all semesters in the diploma course."

Direct link to official IOCL notification HERE

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for a written test. The written test will be tentatively conducted on December 19.

"The period of apprenticeship training will be 12 months, except for trade apprentice data entry operator (Fresher Apprentices) which will be having 15 months of training and Trade Apprentice Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) which will be having 14 months training," the notification read.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

For General and EWS category, candidates must be between 18 to 24 years as on October 31. The upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/PwBD candidates will be relaxed as per the government guidelines.

