AIIMS Patna Recruitment

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 158 Faculty vacancies, check details here

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply on the official AIIMS Patna website at aiimspatna.org on or before November 27, 2021. 

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 158 Faculty vacancies, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The registration process for Faculty posts invited by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna is coming to an end. Interested candidates can apply on the official AIIMS Patna website at aiimspatna.org on or before November 27, 2021. 

The recruitment drive will fill up to 158 Faculty posts at various departments in AIIMS Patna.  

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Application fees

For general and OBC category candidates, the applicants are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1500. For SC/ST/EWS category candidates, candidates have to shell out Rs 1200. PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the fees. 

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Professor/Additional Professor: 58 years (upper age limit)

Associate Professor/Assistant Professor: 50 years (upper age limit)

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Download the application form from the official AIIMS Patna website and upload the necessary documents including photograph, signature, date of birth, category certificate, qualification, MCI registration MBBS, MCI registration PG, experience certificate. After completing the application, candidates should send the form to Recruitment Cell, AIIMS Patna, Phulwarisharif, Patna- 801507. 

Read the official notification HERE

