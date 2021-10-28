Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Over 1900 vacancies out for Trade Apprentice and other posts, apply at iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification to fill vacancies for Apprentice posts across various refineries. The recruitment drive will fill over 1968 trade apprentices and technician apprentices posts at refineries in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip.
Interested candidates can visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com to apply. The last date to fill the application form is November 12.
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Total posts-1968
Trade Apprentice-Attendant Operator: 488
Trade Apprentice-Fitter: 205
Trade Apprentice, Chemical: 362
Trade Apprentice Boiler, Mechanical: 80
Trade Apprentice, Mechanical: 236
Trade Apprentice, Instrumentation: 117
Trade Apprentice, Secretarial Assistant: 69
Trade Apprentice, Accountant: 32
Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator: 53
Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator, Skill Certificate Holders: 41
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Written Test. Those who qualify the written test would be called for document verification.
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification
Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator - 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)
Trade Apprentice Fitter - Matric with 2 (two) years ITI Fitter
Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical - 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)
Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma
Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant - B.A./B.Sc/B.Com
Trade Apprentice Accountant - B.Com
DEO - 12th class passed
DEO (Skill Certificate Holders) - Class XII pass with Skill Certificate holder in `Domestic Data Entry Operator
IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply
1. Visit the official website at iocl.com
2. On the homepage, go to ‘What’s New’
3. Click on ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division’
4. Click on ‘Apply Online’
5. Fill the required details and submit the form
6. Take a printout for future reference
IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit
Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and the maximum age limit is 24 years as of October 31, 2021. For SC, ST, PwBD, OBC (NCL) candidates, certain age relaxations will be allowed as per rules.