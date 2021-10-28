हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Over 1900 vacancies out for Trade Apprentice and other posts, apply at iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Candidates can check details related to the recruitment drive like eligibility criteria and selection process below.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Over 1900 vacancies out for Trade Apprentice and other posts, apply at iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification to fill vacancies for Apprentice posts across various refineries. The recruitment drive will fill over 1968 trade apprentices and technician apprentices posts at refineries in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com to apply. The last date to fill the application form is November 12.  

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts-1968

Trade Apprentice-Attendant Operator: 488

Trade Apprentice-Fitter: 205

Trade Apprentice, Chemical: 362

Trade Apprentice Boiler, Mechanical: 80

Trade Apprentice, Mechanical: 236

Trade Apprentice, Instrumentation: 117

Trade Apprentice, Secretarial Assistant: 69

Trade Apprentice, Accountant: 32

Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator: 53

Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator, Skill Certificate Holders: 41

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Written Test. Those who qualify the written test would be called for document verification. 

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator - 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)
Trade Apprentice Fitter - Matric with 2 (two) years ITI Fitter
Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical - 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)
Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma
Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant - B.A./B.Sc/B.Com
Trade Apprentice Accountant - B.Com
DEO - 12th class passed
DEO (Skill Certificate Holders) - Class XII pass with Skill Certificate holder in `Domestic Data Entry Operator

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at iocl.com

2. On the homepage, go to ‘What’s New’

3. Click on ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division’

4. Click on ‘Apply Online’

5. Fill the required details and submit the form 

6. Take a printout for future reference 

 

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and the maximum age limit is 24 years as of October 31, 2021. For SC, ST, PwBD, OBC (NCL) candidates, certain age relaxations will be allowed as per rules.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Oil Corporation LimitedIOCLJobscareer
Next
Story

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for Clerk posts, check how to apply on sssb.punjab.gov.in

Must Watch

PT1M14S

Aryan Khan Lawyer: Aryan, Arbaaz, Munmun get bail; will be released by tomorrow or Saturday