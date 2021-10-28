Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Over 1900 vacancies out for Trade Apprentice and other posts, apply at iocl.com

IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification to fill vacancies for Apprentice posts across various refineries. The recruitment drive will fill over 1968 trade apprentices and technician apprentices posts at refineries in Guwahati, Barauni, Gujarat, Haldia, Mathura, PRPC, Panipat Digboi, Bongaigaon, and Paradip.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com to apply. The last date to fill the application form is November 12.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total posts-1968

Trade Apprentice-Attendant Operator: 488

Trade Apprentice-Fitter: 205

Trade Apprentice, Chemical: 362

Trade Apprentice Boiler, Mechanical: 80

Trade Apprentice, Mechanical: 236

Trade Apprentice, Instrumentation: 117

Trade Apprentice, Secretarial Assistant: 69

Trade Apprentice, Accountant: 32

Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator: 53

Trade Apprentice, Data Entry Operator, Skill Certificate Holders: 41

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Written Test. Those who qualify the written test would be called for document verification.

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Trade Apprentice - Attendant Operator - 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)

Trade Apprentice Fitter - Matric with 2 (two) years ITI Fitter

Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline - Mechanical - 3 years B.Sc. (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry)

Technician Apprentice - 3 years Diploma

Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant - B.A./B.Sc/B.Com

Trade Apprentice Accountant - B.Com

DEO - 12th class passed

DEO (Skill Certificate Holders) - Class XII pass with Skill Certificate holder in `Domestic Data Entry Operator

IOCL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official website at iocl.com

2. On the homepage, go to ‘What’s New’

3. Click on ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Refineries Division’

4. Click on ‘Apply Online’

5. Fill the required details and submit the form

6. Take a printout for future reference

IOCL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and the maximum age limit is 24 years as of October 31, 2021. For SC, ST, PwBD, OBC (NCL) candidates, certain age relaxations will be allowed as per rules.

