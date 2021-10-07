Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Apply for over 500 posts, get salary upto Rs 1.05 lakh, check details here

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited application for appointment to the posts of Junior Engineering Assistants, Junior Material Assistants, Junior Quality Control Analysts and Junior Nursing Assistants across several states.

The recruitment is for IOCL's refineries and petrochemical Units at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

Applications submitted through ONLINE MODE will be accepted, only. After the successful submission of the online application, the candidates are required to send to the concerned authority the following documents - Print out of the duly signed online application, a Color photograph under self-attestation and self-attested copies of the required documents by ordinary post by October 23.

Check Indian Oil Corporation Limited's detailed notification

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Name and number of posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Production) -- 296 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (P&U) -- 35 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant – IV (P&U-O&M) -- 65 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 32 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant- IV -- 37 vacancies



Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Fire & Safety) -- 14 vacancies

Junior Quality Control Analyst - IV -- 29 vacancies

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 04 vacancies

Junior Nursing Assistant - IV -- 01 vacancy

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Age Limit

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age will be 26 years for general candidates as on September 30, 2021. Relaxations will be provided as per government rules.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: How to Apply

1. Visit website at www.iocl.com.

2. Go to ‘What’s New’ option.

3. Click on 'Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division' option.

4. Click on Apply Online to fill the online application form.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till October 12, 2021 (5 PM).

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Salary details

This is to be noted that the candidates will be selected on the pay scale of Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,05,000.

