Indian Post Recruitment 2021: 2357 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak, check important details

The Department of Post has invited applications for vacancies to 2,357 posts in the West Bengal circle. The candidates who are interested can apply for the post on https://appost.in/gdsonline/. The candidates must note that the recruitment drive aims to fill 2357 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevak to the Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevak posts. The bumper vacancies will be filled without an examination, i.e. selected candidates don’t have to take an exam. The application process on the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in is on and the last date for West Bengal GDS Recruitment is August 19, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is being under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.

BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevaks- 2357 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary

- Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

- BPM – Rs.12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 10,000/-

- Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

- BPM – Rs.14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak – Rs. 12,000/-

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norm and there will no age relaxation for EWS Category) Also Read - WBPSC Prelims 2021 Exam Date: West Bengal Civil Services Exam Dates Announced, Admit Card to be Out on August 6

West Bengal GDS recruitment 2021: Age Limit and relaxations

- According to the notification, the candidates should be between 18 to 40 years old

- Candidates falling under the Schedule Cast or Scheduled Tribe category will get a relaxation of 5 years on the upper age limit

- Candidates falling under another Backward Classes category will get an age relaxation of 3 years

- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will get an age relaxation of-10 years

- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC will get an age relaxation of 13 years

- Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST will get an age relaxation of 15 years

India Post Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of India Post at https://appost.in/gdsonline/ or https://indiapost.gov.in

2. Click on the link ‘Registration Initially candidate has to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain unique registration number’

3. Register by filling in the Aadhaar details, phone number, date of birth, category, and other columns

4. Answer questions such as Can You Ride a Bicycle or whether employer NOC is available

5. Applicant from the UR/OBC/EWS category has to pay ₹100 as application fee. Candidates who fall in any category other than that will not be charged by India post.

6. Submit Post preferences

7. Preview and take a print-out of the form for future reference

8. Completion of these three steps will only be treated as submission of the application