HPCL Recruitment 2021

HPCL Recruitment 2021: Over 250 vacancies announced, salary up to Rs 10 lakh, check details here

Over 250 vacancies including both Management and Non-Management positions have been released.

Representational Image

New Delhi: HPCL Biofuels Limited, a subsidiary of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limit, has announced vacancies for various Management and Non-Management posts. The selected candidates will be appointed on a contract basis of two years which would be extendible to another one year depending on requirement and performance of the employee.

Candidates will have to send their application form by post. The last date to apply is October 16 (6 pm).

HPCL Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 18 years on September 1st, 2021. Maximum Age: For Management – 57 years and for Non-Management and Seasonal – 55 years

HPCL Recruitment 2021 – How to apply:

Interested candidates will have to send the application form along with their CV and other relevant documents by post to the Patna office of HPCL Biofuels by October 16, 2021.

HPCL Recruitment 2021 – Selection Process:

For Management position: The eligible candidates fulfilling all the required criteria will be interviewed through telephonic / Skype / Video Conferencing.

For Non-Management and Seasonal position: The eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of only merit list and skill test.

Tags:
HPCL Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021Hindustan Petroleum Corporation LimitHPCLPSU jobs
