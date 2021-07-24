Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for these posts by July 27, check details here

New Delhi: The Northern Railway is inviting applications from interested candidates for recruitment to several posts.

According to the official notification released by the Northern Railway Recruitment, the walk-in-interview will be held on July 27 and 28.

It must be noted that the candidates will not have to appear for any written test and the selection for this recruitment process will be done through direct interview or walk-in interview.

Interviews for the following posts will be held on 27 July

Anesthesia – 01 post

ENT – 02 posts

General Medicine – 12 posts

Journal Surgery – 06 posts

Microbiology – 01 post

Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist – 01 Post

Interview for these posts will be held on 28th July

Oncology – 01 post

Orthopedic – 02 posts

Ophthalmology – 01 post

Pediatrics – 01 post

Radiology – 02 posts

Educational Qualification

The candidates who want to apply for these posts, must have a Postgraduate Degree and Diploma in a relevant department from an institute recognized by MCE or NBE.

Apart from this, the candidates also need to have at least 3 years of experience in the post of Junior Resident in a 300-bed hospital after MBBS.

Age Limit

For General Category – 40 Years

For OBC – 43 Years

For SC or ST – 45 Years

Salary package:

The candidates who will be selected for these posts will get salaries as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.

As per the job notification, the selected candidates will be entitled to get a salary ranging from Rs 67,700 per month to Rs 2,08,700 per month on the basis of Matrix Level 11. Apart from this, they will also get other allowances.

Venue and time of interview:

Northern Railway Central Hospital, Delhi, Auditorium, 1st Floor, Academic Block,

Time: 8:30 AM

