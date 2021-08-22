हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railway Recruitment 2021

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Chance for walk-in-interview for Technical Assistant posts, salary up to Rs 35,000

The recruitment drive is being conducted for senior and junior Technical Assistants (Civil).

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Chance for walk-in-interview for Technical Assistant posts, salary up to Rs 35,000
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) which comes under the Ministry of Railways has invited applications for the 'Technical Assistant' posts. The KRCL has a requirement of the candidates on a fixed-term contract basis for the work related to the Udhampur –Srinagar- Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Number of posts

Sr Technical Assistant (Civil) - OBC - 5 and ST - 2 

Jr Technical Assistant (Civil) - OBC - 5 and ST - 2 

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Fixed Remuneration

Sr Technical Assistant (Civil) - Rs 35,000 per month

Jr Technical Assistant (Civil) - Rs 30,000 per month

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Time and place of walk-in-interview

Sr Technical Assistant (Civil) - 20/09/2021 to 22/09/2021 reporting time 09:30 AM-01:30 PM

Jr Technical Assistant (Civil) - 23/09/2021 to 25/09/2021 reporting time 09:30 AM-01:30 PM

Place: USBRL Project Head Office, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, Satyam Complex, Marble Market, Extension-Trikuta Nagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Registration 

Registration will be done on the date of the walk-in-interview. 

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates should be maximum 30 years for the post of Sr Technical Assistant, 25 years for the post of Jr Technical Assistant as on September 1, 2021. Age relaxation for SC, ST and OBC candidates is given. 

Eligible candidates can report for walk-in-interview along with one copy of the application, prepared in the prescribed format given on the KRCL website www.konkanrailway.com, along with original and 1 set of attested copies of all required certificates (age proof, qualification, caste certificate, experience etc).

Click here to check the official notification

