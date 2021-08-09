Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: RRC invites applications from Sports quota, check important details

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Western Railway has invited online applications for RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 to various posts of Group C (Administration, Other Functional Area) via Sports Quota. Candidates eligible and interested in the posts can fill in the application form available on the RRC official website – rrc-wr.com. The last date to submit RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021 application is 3 September 2021.

There are a total of 21 vacancies to be filled against the Sports Quota of RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021. The recruitment will be based on trials and assessment of sports achievements, as well as educational qualifications of the candidate. Click here for instructions to apply.

RC Western Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Candidates between the age of 18 To 25 years are eligible to apply for the posts, apart from age relaxations for Reserved Category as per government norms.

Sports Norms Requirement:

- Level 4/5: Candidate MUST have represented the country in Olympic Games (Senior Category)

OR, at least 3rd Position in the World Cup (Junior/ Youth/Senior Category)/ World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/Youth -Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey)

- Level 2/3: Candidate MUST have represented the country in the World Cup (Junior/ Youth/Senior Category)/ World Championships (Junior/Senior Category)/ Asian Games (Senior Category) / Commonwealth Games (Senior Category)/Youth Olympics/Champions Trophy (Hockey )

OR, at least 3rd position in the Commonwealth Championship (Junior/Senior Category / Asian Championship/Asia Cup (Junior/Senior Category)/South Asian Federation Games (Senior Category )/ USIC (World Railways) Championship (Senior Category ) /World University Gamessarkar

OR, at least 3rd Position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships

OR at least 3rd position in National Games organized under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association

OR, at least 3rd position in All India Inter-University Championship organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities

OR 1st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior category).

DIRECT LINK For RRC Western Railway Recruitment 2021