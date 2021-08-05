Indian Railways Recruitment: Apply for over 1600 posts, check eligibility, salary and other details

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Indian Railways Recruitment Cell has invited applications for over 1600 posts of apprentices in various posts. The Indian Railways in its notification sad that the selected candidates will be trained at various divisions, workshops within the jurisdiction of North Central Railways.

Interested candidate can apply for the 1664 vacancies for apprentices in various posts on the official website of railways at rrcpryi.org.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The registration window to apply for apprentice posts opened on Monday (August 2).

The last date to apply is September 1, 2021.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Salary

The selected candidates will be given preference in filling up 20 per cent vacancies in case of direct recruitment in Level 1 posts the pay scale for which ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

Candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as of September 1, 2021. However, the relaxations in age will be given in accordance with relevant laws, as per the notification.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

The candidates need to have passed matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with a minimum of 50 per cent marks. Candidates who have cleared Class 8 with ITI certificates will also be eligible to apply, the notification states.