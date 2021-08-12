Indian Railways Recruitment: Over 1600 posts vacant, to apply visit official website at rrcpryi.org

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The recruitment cell of the Indian Railways is seeking job applications for over 1600 posts of apprentices in various departments. The Indian Railways in its notification said North Central Railways will train the selected candidates in various divisions and workshops.

Candidates can apply for the 1664 vacancies for apprentices on the official website of railways at rrcpryi.org. The registration window to apply for opened on Monday (August 2) while the last date to apply is September 1, 2021.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates will be given preference in filling up 20 per cent vacancies in case of direct recruitment in Level 1 posts the pay scale for which ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Age criteria

The selected candidates must have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years as of September 1, 2021. However, the relaxations in age will be given in accordance with relevant laws, the notification stated.

Indian Railways Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates need to have passed matriculation (Class 10) in 10+2 system with a minimum of 50% marks. All candidates who have cleared Class 8 with ITI certificates can also apply, the notification reads.