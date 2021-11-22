हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Railway recruitment 2021

Indian Railways Recruitment: Notification released for 1,600 vacancies at rrcprjapprentices.in, direct link to apply here

Vacancies have been announced for various posts including Welder, Winder, Machinist, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter, Mechanic and Wireman.

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the North Central Railway has issued notification for the recruitment of over 1,600 vacancies in the organisation. The North Central Railway has invited applications from individuals to fill various Apprentices posts. 

Candidate need to note that the vacancies has been announced for various posts including Welder, Winder, Machinist, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter, Mechanic and Wireman.

The application process for this recruitment drive is underway since November 2. The candidates need to note that the last day to apply for the recruitment drive is December 1, 2021

Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Prayagraj division: 703
  • Jhansi division: 480
  • Work Shop Jhansi: 185
  • Agra division: 296

Read the official Railway Recruitment 2021 notification here

Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications

Candidate should have a class 10th or any other equivalent examination degree with at least 50% marks. Candidates must also have ITI or National Certificate for the respective trade. The certificate should be affiliated with NCVT or SCVT.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit 

A candidate should have been born between December 1, 1997, and November 11, 2006. 

Railway Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website- rrcprjapprentices.in. 

Railway Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

Click here 

