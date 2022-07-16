NewsIndia
IBPS RECRUITMENT 2022

IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022: Registration underway at ibps.in, check details here

IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for Clerical cadre posts on the official IBPS website at www.ibps.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:55 PM IST
  • Registration for IBPS Clerk recruitment will end on July 21, 2022.
  • Preliminary exams are expected in September 2022.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Clerks in participating banks (CRP Clerks- XII for Vacancies of 2023-24). The recruitment process began on July 1, 2022, while the last day to apply is July 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply on the official IBPS website at www.ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Here's the tentative schedule:

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application: July 1, 2022 to July 21, 2022 

Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) July 1, 2022 to July 21, 2022 

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training August 2022

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training  August 2022 

Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary August 2022 

Online Examination – Preliminary September 2022 

Result of Online exam – Preliminary September/ October 2022 

Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main September/ October 2022 

Online Examination – Main October 2022 

Provisional Allotment April 2023 

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The lower age limit for the candidates is 20 years while the upper age limit is 28 years. A candidate should not be born before July 2, 1994 and not later than July 1, 2002 (both dates inclusive). 

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification  

"A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government," the official IBPS notification read.

Candidates should also possess Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute. "Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable," the notification added. 

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for Preliminary and Main online exams for the next Common Recruitment Process for the selection of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in the Participating Banks. 

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee for C/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates is Rs 175/- (inclusive of GST) and Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others. 

