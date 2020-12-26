IOCL recruitment 2020: Applications invited for engineers, technical attendant posts

NEW DELHI: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to fill vacancies on 47 posts in its pipeline division for non-executive posts like engineering assistant and technical attendant.

According to the notification released by the IOCL, the vacancies released by the gas companu are in Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Rajasthan.

Candidates who are interested to apply for the vacancies, can register online on the official website of the company — iocl.in, on or before January 15, 2021.

It is to be noted that candidates should have a three years full-time Diploma degree (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one-year duration) in any Engineering Assistant from a government recognized institute. Minimum marks: 55 per cent marks (Pass marks for SC/ST candidates for the posts reserved for them).

Eligibilty:

Technical attendant: Matric/10th pass and ITI pass from a government-recognized institute in the specified ITI Trades and duration as mentioned below from a government-recognized Institute/Board. Candidates should possess Trade Certificate/National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by SCVT/NCVT.

Age:

Minimum age requirement is 18 years and the upper age limit is 26 years as of December 22, 2020.

Selection procedure:

The selection process will consist of a written test and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The written test of an objective nature will be held on February 14, 2021, followed by a skill test on February 15. There will be 100 questions in the written test, each carrying one mark.

Exam pattern:

Engineering Assistants: Out of 100 objective type questions, 75 questions shall be from the concerned engineering discipline of Diploma level and 25 questions on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge, etc.

Technical Attendants: Out of 100 objective type questions, 75 questions shall be on Technical discipline from General Science and on basic ITI trades, like Motor Mechanic, Electrical, and Fitter, etc. The remaining 25 questions will be based on General Aptitude and Reasoning, General English, Numerical Aptitude and General Knowledge.

Candidates belonging to General or OBC categories are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee; whereas the SC/ST/PwBD candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee. The payment need to be made only through online mode as no other mode would be acceptable.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the campany for further information.