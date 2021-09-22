IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil announces over 500 vacancies, pay scale up to Rs 1.05 lakh, here’s how to apply

New Delhi: Indian Oil has announced over 500 vacancies for various posts for its refineries and petrochemical units in Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha.

Interested candidates can apply for the job by visiting the official website of IOCL iocl.com by October 12 (5 pm).

The selected candidates will be appointed in the pay scale of Rs 25,000 - 1,05,000. The company will also provide other perks and allowances.

The selection methodology will comprise Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

IOCL Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age will be 26 years for general candidates as on September 30, 2021. Relaxations will be provided as per government rules.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 - How to apply:

Interested candidates may visit the website iocl.com. They can: Go to ‘What’s New’ > Go to Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division> Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement) > Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill online application form).

After successful submission of online application, the candidates are required to send the following documents to the concerned authority at the Refinery applied for by post so as to reach by October 23, 2021.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 - Important Dates:

Date of opening of online application: 21-09-2021 (10:00 hrs.)

Last date of submission of online application: 12-10-2021 (17:00 hrs.)

Last date of receipt of printout of online application form along with supporting documents by ordinary post: 23-10-2021 and at written test venue by hand: on 24-10-2021

Tentative date of written test: 24-10-2021

Tentative date of publication of written test result: By 11-11-2021

