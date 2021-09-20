Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021: 181 vacancies announced for various branches, check details

New Delhi: The Indian Navy invited applications from candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing June 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

A total of 181 vacancies have been notified for various branches. The selected candidates will undergo training for respective branches, cadres or specialisations.

Interested candidates can apply online on the Navy’s official website joinindiannavy.gov.in by October 5, 2021. The online application window will open on September 21.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy details:

General Service / Hydro Cadre – 45 vacancies

Air Traffic Controller (ATC) – 4 vacancies

Observer – 8 vacancies

Pilot – 15 vacancies

Logistics – 18 vacancies

Education – 18 vacancies

Engineering Branch – 27 vacancies

Electrical Branch – 34 vacancies

Naval Architect – 12 vacancies

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021 - Eligibility

Candidates who have graduated or are in the final year, with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA will be eligible to apply. All SSB recommended candidates would be required to inform their final result of respective degree by April 30, 2022 to Indian Navy on the email ID officer@navy.gov.in.

NCC ‘C’ certificate holders will be given relaxation of 5% in cut off marks towards shortlisting candidates.

Indian Navy SSC Recruitment 2021 - Terms and tenure of Commission:

Candidates except Merchant Navy will be inducted in the rank of Sub Lieutenant. Merchant Navy candidates will be inducted as Acting Lieutenant. The probation period for officers of all branches/cadres is two years.

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 4 years in 2 terms (2 years + 2 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.

