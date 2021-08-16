IOCL Recruitment 2021: Indian Oil announces vacancies for Trade Apprentices, here’s how to apply

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Technical and Non-Technical Trade Apprentices in various states and UTs including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A total of 480 vacancies have been notified. The application process that started on August 13 will go on till August 28 (5 pm).

Interested candidates can apply for the job by visiting the company’s official website iocl.com.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on June 30, 2021.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 - Selection process:

The Selection shall be on the basis of the performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test. The test will be conducted with objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ's) consisting of four options with one correct option.

The Written Test will be conducted at Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, And Bangalore on September 19, 2021.

IOCL Recruitment 2021 – How to apply?

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online through the link on the Career page of iocl.com (Careers-> Latest Job Opening-> Engagement of Trade Apprentices'in Southern Region (Marketing Division)- FY 2021-22- Phase-1.

After filling the application form, candidates need to upload their photo, signature and other relevant documents.

