IOCL Recruitment 2021: Last couple of days to apply for various posts, check details, link here

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will conclude its application process for vacancies of Junior Engineers (JE) Assistant and other posts on October 12. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL: iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

IOCL is conducting the recruitment drive to fill various vacancies of Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production), Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U),Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U - O&M ), Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant-IV, Junior Quality Control Analyst -IV, Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Fire & Safety), Junior Material Assistant – IV/ Junior Technical Assistant-IV and Junior Nursing Assistant-IV

IOCL recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria:

The eligibility criteria and age limit for the various post is different and can be assessed by the candidates through the official recruitment notification.

Click Here for Direct Link to Notification

IOCL recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test followed by a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT).

Here is the direct link to apply

IOCL recruitment 2021: Step-by-step guide to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com

Step 2: Click on the "What’s New" tab

Step 3: Click on “Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division"

Step 4: Click on the “Click here to Apply Online” icon

Step 5: Fill in the required credentials in the application form and submit

Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

