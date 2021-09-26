हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IREL recruitment

IREL Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Junior Supervisor and other posts, check details here

IREL Recruitment 2021: The last date to apply for the posts is October 5, 2021.

Representational image

New Delhi: Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL) has invited applications for various posts including Graduate/Diploma Trainee and Supervisor among others. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at irel.co.in. 

The recruitment drive will fill 54 vacancies in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is October 5, 2021.

IREL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

Graduate Trainee (Finance)  7 Posts 

Graduate Trainee (HR)         6 Posts 

Diploma Trainee (Technical) 18 Posts 

Junior Supervisor (Rajbhasha) 1 Post 

Personal Secretary                    2 Posts 

Tradesman Trainee (ITI)          20 Posts 

IREL Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The selection process will include written Test and Skill Test / Trade Test / Computer Proficiency Test and Psychometric Test as applicable for the various posts.

IREL Recruitment 2021: Application fees

An application fee of Rs 400 will have to be paid by the candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/ESM category candidates, Women and Internal candidates will be exempted from payment of application fee. Candidates can pay the fee via internet banking account or Credit/ Debit card. 

IREL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official IREL website on irel.co.in. 

2. Click on ‘Careers’ section and then ‘Apply Online’ tab

3. Log in the required details and register

4. After registration, fill the application form

5. Submit and download the form

6. Take a printout for future reference 

