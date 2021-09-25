हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
TISS Recruitment

TISS Recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies at tiss.edu, details here

TISS Recruitment 2021 will fill up to 26 vacancies in the deemed to be university. 

TISS Recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies at tiss.edu, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited applications for non-teaching posts including Assistant Engineer and LDC among others. Interested candidates can apply at the official website at tiss.edu. 

Established in 1936, TISS is a Deemed to be University, fully funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE) Govt of India (GoI).

TISS Recruitment 2021 will fill up to 26 vacancies in the organisation. Those interested can apply on or before October 3, 2021.

Vacancy Details 

Dy Registrar                               4 Posts 

Assistant Manager Publications 1 Post 

System Analyst-cum-Programmer 1 Post 

Health Officer                              1 Post 

Assistant Engineer                        1 Post 

Section Officer                             4 Posts 

Section Officer (Dining Hall)       1 Post 

Programmer                                   1 Post 

Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS) 1 Post

Stenographer Grade II                         1 Post

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)              4 Posts

Candidates can go through eligibility, salary and other details by checking the official notification HERE

Selection process: 

Candidates will have to appear for the test. The official notification added, “Mere appearing in the Recruitment Test and Qualifying the test is not the criteria for calling for Interview. It will be subject to fulfillment of all eligibility qualification/conditions and verification of documents.” 

Application fees:

For General, OBC and EWS category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,000. Candidates from SC/ST/ PWD (Divyang) will have to pay Rs 500. There is no fee for female candidates. The application fees should be submitted through online mode only. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TISS RecruitmentTISS Recruitment 2021TATA Institute of Social Sciences
Next
Story

SSC Selection Posts Phase 9, 2021: Check how to apply, eligibility, visit ssc.nic.in

Must Watch

PT5M18S

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi likely to induct new faces in Punjab's cabinet