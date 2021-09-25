TISS Recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies at tiss.edu, details here

New Delhi: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited applications for non-teaching posts including Assistant Engineer and LDC among others. Interested candidates can apply at the official website at tiss.edu.

Established in 1936, TISS is a Deemed to be University, fully funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE) Govt of India (GoI).

TISS Recruitment 2021 will fill up to 26 vacancies in the organisation. Those interested can apply on or before October 3, 2021.

Vacancy Details

Dy Registrar 4 Posts

Assistant Manager Publications 1 Post

System Analyst-cum-Programmer 1 Post

Health Officer 1 Post

Assistant Engineer 1 Post

Section Officer 4 Posts

Section Officer (Dining Hall) 1 Post

Programmer 1 Post

Senior Technical Assistant (SM&CS) 1 Post

Stenographer Grade II 1 Post

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) 4 Posts

Candidates can go through eligibility, salary and other details by checking the official notification HERE.

Selection process:

Candidates will have to appear for the test. The official notification added, “Mere appearing in the Recruitment Test and Qualifying the test is not the criteria for calling for Interview. It will be subject to fulfillment of all eligibility qualification/conditions and verification of documents.”

Application fees:

For General, OBC and EWS category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1,000. Candidates from SC/ST/ PWD (Divyang) will have to pay Rs 500. There is no fee for female candidates. The application fees should be submitted through online mode only.

