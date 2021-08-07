हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ITBP Recruitment 2021

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts for 10th pass candidates here, no exam required

The candidates need to note that the ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 registration process began on July 5, 2021 and the last date to apply for the recruitment drive is September 2, 2021.

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for the post of constable in the department. The interested and eligible candidates who wishg to apply can do so at the official website of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force- recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Application start date: July 5, 2021 

Last date: September 2, 2021

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The interested and eligible candidates need to be between 18 years to 23 years of age. 

ALSO READ | NABARD Recruitment: Last day to apply for Assistant Manager posts with salary up to Rs 70,000, check details

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The applicants will have to pay Rs 100 as fee for the recruitment drive. 

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria 

The applicants must have passed class Matriculation or 10th or its equal exam from an recognised board.

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection process 

The candidates will have to pass three levels: document verification, standard physical test and medical test.

