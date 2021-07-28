हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ITBP Recruitment 2021

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for various posts, know eligibility and other details here

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 65 vacancies for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts of constable (general duty) in Group ‘C’ under sports quota in ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021. 

Representational image

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited applications for the posts of Constable (General Duty). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. 

The application process for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 commenced on July 5 and the last date to apply is September 2, 2021. 

The recruitment drive will fill a total of 65 vacancies for non-gazetted and non-ministerial posts of constable (general duty) in Group ‘C’ under sports quota in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021). The vacancies are in 12 sports disciplines including Wrestling, Kabaddi, Karate, Archery, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Gymnastics, Sports Shooting, Ski, Boxing and Ice Hockey.  

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed Matriculation (Class 10) or its equivalent examination from a recognized board. The candidates should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

Selection procedure:

The aspirants will be selected on the basis of Documents, Physical Standard tests, and Detailed Medical tests. 

The selected candidates will be applicable for Dearness Allowance, Ration Money, Washing Allowance, Special Compensatory Allowance while posted in specified border areas, free uniform, free accommodation or HRA, Transport Allowance, Free Leave Pass, Free medical facilities, and any other allowance as admissible in the Force from time to time under the rules/instructions.

It is recommended that candidates peruse the official notification of ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 for more details before applying for the posts. 

