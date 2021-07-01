हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ITBP Recruitment 2021

ITBP Recruitment 2021: 65 vacancies released, application window to open soon

The selections will be done for sportspersons of various disciplines - Wrestling, Kabaddi, Karate, Archery, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Gymnastics, Sports Shooting, Ski, Boxing and Ice Hockey.

ITBP Recruitment 2021: 65 vacancies released, application window to open soon
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has released 65 vacancies for the post of Constable.

The opening date for online application is July 5, 2021. The last date of receipt of the online application is September 2, 2021, before midnight.

The recruitment drive is specifically meant for meritorious sportspersons under sports quota.

The selections will be done for sportspersons of various disciplines - Wrestling, Kabaddi, Karate, Archery, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Gymnastics, Sports Shooting, Ski, Boxing and Ice Hockey.

The positions are open for both male and female candidates in Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial).

Pay Scale: Level 3 in the pay matrix of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100 (7th CPC). Other allowances will also be applicable in the Force.

Interested candidates can apply for the job through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in once the application window opens.

