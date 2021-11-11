J&K Police Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for 1200 Sub-Inspector posts, check details here

New Delhi: The registration process for applying for Sub-Inspector vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Police has commenced. Candidates can apply for the UT Cadre post of SI at the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) on jkssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive will fill 1200 Sub-Inspector vacancies in the J&K Police under the Home Department of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is December 10.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday (November 10) announced one-time age relaxation for aspirants applying for JK sub-inspector recruitment 2021. The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K tweeted, "Following representation from various delegations,the Govt has taken a decision to provide one-time age relaxation for aspirants in recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in @JmuKmrPolice. The Upper age limit increased from 28 to 30 yrs & no.of UT cadre posts also enhanced from 800 to 1200."

Following representation from various delegations,the Govt has taken a decision to provide one-time age relaxation for aspirants in recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in @JmuKmrPolice.The Upper age limit increased from 28 to 30yrs &no.of UT cadre posts also enhanced from 800 to 1200. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 10, 2021

J&K Police SI salary:

Level 6C (Rs 35,700- 1,13,100 )

JK Police recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

The lower age limit is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

JK Police recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 550. For candidates from SC/ST category, the fee is Rs 400.

JK Police recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). Only those who qualify PST will be eligible to appear for PET.

Physical Standard Test (PST):

For Males: i) Height : 5’- 6”(minimum)

ii) Chest girth: 32”(unexpanded)

iii) Chest girth: 331/2” (expanded)

For Females:

Height : 5’- 2” ( minimum ) Provided that for the candidates belonging to the Gorkha Community, the minimum Height shall be relaxable by 2”.

