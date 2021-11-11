हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
JK Police recruitment

J&K Police Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for 1200 Sub-Inspector posts, check details here

J&K Police Recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply for the UT Cadre post of SI at the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) on jkssb.nic.in. 

J&amp;K Police Recruitment 2021: Registration begins for 1200 Sub-Inspector posts, check details here
Representational image

New Delhi: The registration process for applying for Sub-Inspector vacancies in the Jammu and Kashmir Police has commenced. Candidates can apply for the UT Cadre post of SI at the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) on jkssb.nic.in. 

The recruitment drive will fill 1200 Sub-Inspector vacancies in the J&K Police under the Home Department of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services. It is to be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is December 10.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday (November 10) announced one-time age relaxation for aspirants applying for JK sub-inspector recruitment 2021. The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K tweeted, "Following representation from various delegations,the Govt has taken a decision to provide one-time age relaxation for  aspirants in recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in  @JmuKmrPolice. The Upper age limit increased from 28 to 30 yrs & no.of UT cadre posts also enhanced from 800 to 1200."

 

J&K Police SI salary:

Level 6C (Rs 35,700- 1,13,100 )

JK Police recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University.

The lower age limit is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

JK Police recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 550. For candidates from SC/ST category, the fee is Rs 400.

JK Police recruitment 2021: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). Only those who qualify PST will be eligible to appear for PET.

Physical Standard Test (PST):

For Males: i) Height : 5’- 6”(minimum)

ii) Chest girth: 32”(unexpanded)

iii) Chest girth: 331/2” (expanded)

For Females:

Height : 5’- 2” ( minimum ) Provided that for the candidates belonging to the Gorkha Community, the minimum Height shall be relaxable by 2”.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JK Police recruitmentJKSSBJ&K policeJammu and Kashmir PoliceJammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board
Next
Story

Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 1,600 Apprentice posts on rrcprjapprentices.in, details here

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Badhir News: 1 lakh reward on Pawan accused in wrestler murder case