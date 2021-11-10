DRDO Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 116 Apprentice posts, check details here

New Delhi: A few days are left to apply for Apprentice posts at Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official RAC website at https://rac.gov.in.

The registration process will conclude on November 15, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill 116 Graduate, Technician (Diploma) and Trade Apprentice vacancies in Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, a premier laboratory of DRDO. As per the official notification, “No. of vacancies mentioned above are only indicative and may change at a later stage depending on the final assessment of eligible applications received.”

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Percentage of marks at essential qualification level. Personal Interview through Video Conferencing (Virtual) mode will be held for shortlisted candidates.

It is to be noted that the period of training will be 12 months commencing from execution of the Contract of Apprenticeship.

All information regarding Written Test/Interview, Call letters, etc. will be available through the website only. ITR will not furnish any hardcopy of Written Test/Interview Call letters. Responsibility of receiving, downloading and printing of Admit Card / Call Letter shall be that of the candidate, the notification added.

Candidates can check the eligibility, age limit and other details on the official DRDO notification HERE.

