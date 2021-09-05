JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 posts of Assistant Professor, check details here

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for applications for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Jammu & Kashmir. The registration process will commence on September 8, 2021.
The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 173 posts of Assistant Professor. Candidates applying for the posts should have a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The last date to apply for the online application is October 7, 2021.
JKPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Mathematics- 5 posts
Bio-Chemistry-2 posts
Environmental Science- 15 posts
Electronics- 3 posts
Computer Application/ BCA/ MCA- 1 post
Geography-8 posts
Education-6 posts
Hindi- 12 posts
Political Science- 23 posts
Urdu/Lit- 15 posts
Economics- 14 posts
History- 10 posts
Philosophy- 5 posts
Sociology- 26 posts
Statistics- 1 post
Islamic Studies- 5 posts
Commerce- 3 posts
Sericulture- 1 post
Tour & Travel- 2 posts
Information & Technology- 7 posts
Industrial Chemistry-1 posts
Bio-informatics- 3 posts
BBA/MBA & Management- 5 posts
JKPSC recruitment 2021: Age limit
The age limit for candidates belonging to open merit category is 40.
Candidates belonging to RBA, SC, ST, EWS, ALC/IB, PSP and OSC categories should not be more than 43 years of age.
Candidates belonging to the PHC category should not be more than 42.
JKPSC recruitment 2021: Application Fee
Candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs. 1000/- while candidates belonging to reserved categories have to pay Rs. 500/- as an application fee.