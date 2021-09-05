JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 posts of Assistant Professor, check details here

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for applications for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Jammu & Kashmir. The registration process will commence on September 8, 2021.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 173 posts of Assistant Professor. Candidates applying for the posts should have a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The last date to apply for the online application is October 7, 2021.

DIRECT LINK FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Mathematics- 5 posts

Bio-Chemistry-2 posts

Environmental Science- 15 posts

Electronics- 3 posts

Computer Application/ BCA/ MCA- 1 post

Geography-8 posts

Education-6 posts

Hindi- 12 posts

Political Science- 23 posts

Urdu/Lit- 15 posts

Economics- 14 posts

History- 10 posts

Philosophy- 5 posts

Sociology- 26 posts

Statistics- 1 post

Islamic Studies- 5 posts

Commerce- 3 posts

Sericulture- 1 post

Tour & Travel- 2 posts

Information & Technology- 7 posts

Industrial Chemistry-1 posts

Bio-informatics- 3 posts

BBA/MBA & Management- 5 posts

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit for candidates belonging to open merit category is 40.

Candidates belonging to RBA, SC, ST, EWS, ALC/IB, PSP and OSC categories should not be more than 43 years of age.

Candidates belonging to the PHC category should not be more than 42.

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs. 1000/- while candidates belonging to reserved categories have to pay Rs. 500/- as an application fee.

Live TV