JKPSC recruitment 2021

JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 posts of Assistant Professor, check details here

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 173 posts of Assistant Professor. The registration process will commence on September 8, 2021.

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for applications for recruitment of Assistant Professors in Jammu & Kashmir. The registration process will commence on September 8, 2021.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 173 posts of Assistant Professor. Candidates applying for the posts should have a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The last date to apply for the online application is October 7, 2021.

DIRECT LINK FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Mathematics- 5 posts

Bio-Chemistry-2 posts

Environmental Science- 15 posts

Electronics- 3 posts

Computer Application/ BCA/ MCA- 1 post

Geography-8 posts

Education-6 posts

Hindi- 12 posts

Political Science- 23 posts

Urdu/Lit- 15 posts

Economics- 14 posts

History- 10 posts

Philosophy- 5 posts

Sociology- 26 posts

Statistics- 1 post

Islamic Studies- 5 posts

Commerce- 3 posts

Sericulture- 1 post

Tour & Travel- 2 posts

Information & Technology- 7 posts

Industrial Chemistry-1 posts

Bio-informatics- 3 posts

BBA/MBA & Management- 5 posts

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit for candidates belonging to open merit category is 40.

Candidates belonging to RBA, SC, ST, EWS, ALC/IB, PSP and OSC categories should not be more than 43 years of age.

Candidates belonging to the PHC category should not be more than 42.

JKPSC recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs. 1000/- while candidates belonging to reserved categories have to pay Rs. 500/- as an application fee.

