JNU Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply for Guest Faculty positions ends soon, salary up to Rs 50,000 per month

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has invited applications for the recruitment of Guest Faculty (Assistant Professor) in various departments of it School of Engineering. The University has released vacancies for Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computational Linguistics, Mechanical Engineering departments.

The honorarium for Guest Faculty will be Rs 1500 per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs 50,000 per month.

However, the deadline to apply for the posts is about to end soon. The last date to apply is September 8, 2021. Hence, interested candidates must hurry before the opportunity is lost.

JNU Guest Faculty Eligibility:

The candidate must have a Master’s degree with 55% marks and must have cleared the UGC NET (National Eligibility Test) exam in the corresponding subject. Detailed guidelines are available on the University’s website.

How to apply for JNU Guest Faculty?

Interested candidates can send their applications to recruitment@mail.jnu.ac.in by September 8. They will have to attach copies of the educational qualifications i.e., marksheet, degree, NET certificate, experience certificate etc. along with the filled application form in one combined PDF File.

Also Read: RPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit card for Rajasthan police exams released on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download

Live TV