CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2439 posts to BSF, CISF without giving exams! Visit crpf.gov.in

CRPF Recruitment 2021: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for jobs to nearly 2500 vacancies in various departments. Eligible candidates should note that there is no exam necessary for these posts, the selection will be based on interviews.

This recruitment drive is to fill 2,439 positions in CRPF, ITBP, SSB and BSF. Interviews will be held from September 13, 2021 to September 15, 2021 for the applicants. Candidates applying for this must be retired personnel of CAPFs and Armed Forces.

Both male and females willing to serve the nation can apply for this job. Candidates who wish to apply can check the official notification at: crpf.gov.in.

DIRECT LINK FOR NOTIFICATION

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

* AR- 156

* BSF- 365

* CRPF- 1537

* ITBP- 130

* SSB- 251

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

The date for interview is between September 13 to 15 2021. There will be no written exam for these posts.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Criteria

Candidates applying for this must be retired personnel of CAPFs and Armed Forces.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The applicant should not be more than 62 years.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Documents needed

Retirement certificate, Degree, Age proof and experience certificate. The candidate should write an application in plain paper with the name of the post applied for and 3 passport size photographs. Candidates need to carry photocopies and original documents while appearing for the walk-in interview.

