Income Tax department

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Sportspersons can apply for Inspector, Tax Assistant, Multi-Tasking Staff posts

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancies are open for posts of Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff in Income Tax Department of UP (East) Region. Here's all the details.. 

File photo

Income Tax Department recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department has issued a notification for posts of Inspector of Income Tax, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff in Income Tax Department of UP (East) Region. The department is seeking applications from meritorious sportspersons who can apply via registered post.

The suitable candidate will be short listed after all applications are scrutinized and the shortlisted candidate will be required to appear for interview. Further, if required, the candidates may be required to undergo ground/proficiency test.  

Direct link to apply, click here.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Inspector of Income Tax -- 03 

Tax Assistant -- 13 

Multi-Tasking Staff -- 12 

 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

The applications are needed to be sent to the address of Income Tax Officer (Hq)(Admn), Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aaykar Bhawan, 5, Ashok Marg, Lucknow - 226001. 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Important dates

The last date to apply is September 30, 2021 (October 8, 2021, for candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala). 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021:  Salary details

Inspector of Income Tax -- Pay level-7 (Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant -- Pay level-4 (Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff -- Pay level-l (Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

For Inspector of Income Tax: 18 to 30 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

For Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 to 27 years of age as on December 31, 2020.

