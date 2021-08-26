Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Engineering graduates can apply for THESE posts, visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army is recruiting male engineering graduates for its 134th Technical Graduate Course (TGC) which begins January 2022, Engineers seeking to make a career in the Indian Army need to check the following details.

The training will be conducted at Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for permanent commission in the Indian Army. Candiates who want to apply need to visit joinindianarmy.nic.in and can apply online till September 15, 2021.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Age Criteria

Minimum age: 20 Years

Maximum age: 27 Years.

(Candidates born not earlier than January 2, 1995, and not later than January 1, 2002, will be eligible to apply.)

Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Educational Qualifications

* Candidates should have passed Engineering Degree or be in the final year of Engineering Degree course.

* The candidates in the final year of Degree Course should complete all their examinations related to the degree, prior to July 1, 2021.

* They should be able to produce the Engineering Degree within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Salary details

The duration of training is 49 weeks. A stipend of Rs 56,100 per month will be given to the trainees.

On completion of training, the cadets will be appointed as Lieutenant on Level 10 pay scale which ranges from Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Other allowances will also be applicable.

Indian Army TGC Recruitment: Here's how to apply

* Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

* Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click on ‘Registration’

* Fill the online registration form after reading the instructions carefully.

* After getting registered, click on ‘Apply Online’ under Dashboard. A page Officers Selection ‘Eligibility’ will open.

* Click ‘Apply’ shown against Technical Graduate Course. A page ‘Application Form’ will open.

* Fill in the required information and submit the application.

