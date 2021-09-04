DRDO Recruitment 2021: Hurry up! Last date to apply for RA and JRF posts, check details here

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a premier institute of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is seeking eligible candidates for vacancies for several posts of Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Junior. The last date to submit applications for DRDO INMAS Recruitment 2021 is September 24, 2021.

The recruitment drive will fill up to four research associates and six junior research fellow vacancies. Though, the official notification added, “Number of vacancies may change as per organizational requirement.” For eligibility and other details, candidates can read the official notification here.

Interested candidates can send their application forms to the official email at inmasrf@gmail.com.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online interview which will be conducted through video conferencing of shortlisted candidates only. The date of the online interview will be intimated separately to shortlisted candidates via email/Mobile. Personal interview in physical mode will not be conducted.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Age limit

For Research Associate, the upper age limit is 35 years, while for Junior Research Fellowship posts, candidates should not be more than 28 years of age as on the date of interview. Relaxations in the upper age limit will be made for the candidates from SC/ST (5 years) and OBC (3 years) categories.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Research Associate - Rs 54,000/month + HRA as per DRDO rules

Junior Research Fellowship - Rs 31,000/month+ HRA as per DRDO rules

Live TV