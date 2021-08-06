LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021: Examination date announced at licindia.in

New Delhi: The Life Insurance Corporation has announced the LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021 exam date on Friday (August 6) on its official portal — licindia.in. The LIC AAO preliminary exam for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers/ Assistant Architect, and Assistant Administrative Officer (Specialist) will be conducted on August 28, 2021, according to the notice.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 2020, as per the official notice. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the ‘careers’ of the LIC’s website regularly for updates about hall tickets, handbook, and other details.

This recruitment drive will fill up 218 posts of Assistant Engineer posts. The online application was started on February 25 and ended on March 15, 2021.

LIC AE AAO Prelims 2021: Important Details

The examination will be conducted through an online mode comprising reasoning ability, English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude. The duration of the exam will be one hour. There will be 100 questions with 70 Marks. Those qualifying the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam comprising of objective and descriptive tests.

“The Preliminary Examination for the Recruitment of Assistant Engineers/ Assistant Architect & Assistant Administrative Officer (Specialist) is scheduled on 28th August 2021 which was earlier scheduled on 4th April,2020.

All applicants are requested to constantly visit our website www.licindia.in >> ‘Careers ‘ for update details about downloading hall ticket, hand book and other information,” the LIC said in a notice.