Live Updates | GATE Result 2023: IITK GATE Result To Be Out Tomorrow At gate.iitk.ac.in; Check Direct Link, Cut Off Here
Gate 2023 result will be out tomorrow. The exam was conducted on February 4,5, 11 and 12, 2023, scroll down for all the live and latest updates.
Gate Result 2023 Live: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) results tomorrow, March 16 after 10 AM. The GATE result can be downloaded from the candidates portal. GATE scorecard 2023 will be available on March 21 at the official website, gate.iitk.ac.in. IIT GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the GATE score-accepting institutes. Once the GATE Result is released, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to check the same. The answer key has already been released by IIT Kanpur on February 21, 2023. Candidates were given time till February 25, 2023 to raise objections against it.
The cut off will also be released along with the result. Cut off will be determined on the basis of the cumulative scores secured by the candidates, the total number of candidates and the seats availability etc. The final answer key and results will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by candidates. GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4,5, 11 and 12, 2023.
GATE Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Scorecard
- Visit the official GATE 2023 official website – gate.iitk.ac.in.
- Next, aspirants need to click on the “GOAPS Portal” link.
- Candidates have to enter their GATE 2023 enrolment ID/email ID and password.
- After entering the necessary credentials, click on the “Submit” button. GATE 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
- After downloading the result, aspirants are advised to take a printout of it for future reference.
GATE 2023 Live Updates: Result Date
IIT Kanpur will announce the GATE result 2023 on March 16. Candidates will be able to check the qualifying status from the official website, gate.iitkgp.ac.in 2023.
