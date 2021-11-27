MECON Recruitment 2021: Govt job openings announced for Managerial posts, here’s how to apply online

New Delhi: MECON Limited, a government of India enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to Executive posts.

A total of 78 vacancies have been notified for Managerial posts in various disciplines. Even freshers can apply for several positions.

Interested candidates can apply on the official site of MECON Limited at meconlimited.co.in. The company will provide travel allowance (TA) to outstation candidates.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Personal Interview.

MECON Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

Grade E1 - 30 Years

Grade E2 - 32 Years

Grade E3 - 36 Years

Grade E4 - 40 Years

Grade E5 - 44 Years

Grade E6 - 47 Years

Grade E7 - 52 Years

Age relaxations will be provided as per the government rules.

MECON Recruitment 2021 - How to apply:

Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply on the Career page of meconlimited.co.in.

Go to meconlimited.co.in -> Careers -> Career Opportunities -> Click here to apply Online. Fill up the application form and submit. Pay the application fee online.

The list of candidates who qualify the screening process would be published on the company website to be called for Personal Interview.

