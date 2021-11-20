Ministry of Defence (Navy) Recruitment 2021: Apply for 275 Apprentice posts, details here

New Delhi: Ministry of Defence (Navy) has invited applications for various Apprentice posts including Electronics Mechanic, Painter, Carpenter among others. Interested candidates can apply through the official Apprenticeship India website on apprenticeshipindia.org.

The last date to apply online for the posts is December 5, 2021. The official notification added, “Receipt of “Off-line application” along with relevant documents as per Annexure - I by Post to DAS (V) by 14 Dec 2021. Applications received after 14 Dec 2021 will not be accepted for any reason.” The recruitment drive will fill a total of 275 vacancies at the Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam for the training year 2022-23 batch.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have passed SSC/Matric/ Std X with 50 percent marks (aggregate) and ITI (NCVT/SCVT) with 65% (aggregate).

Age limit

General/ OBC candidates should be born between April 1, 2001 to April 1, 2008. Candidates from SC/ ST category should be born between April 1, 1996 to April 1, 2008. The children of Naval Civilian / Defence Employee will get an additional age relaxation of two years subjected to approval of IHQ / MoD (Navy).

Selection process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will receive a call letter for written examination. "Written examination would be objective type consist of 50 questions (Mathematics 20, General Science 20, General Knowledge 10), with each question carrying one and half (1½) marks. Candidates in the order of merit of written examination would be called for interview in various reservation categories and trades. Interview is based on the technical skills of the Candidates in respective trade," the Defence Ministry said in its notification.

Candidates who clear the interview will have to undergo medical examination.

Read the official notification HERE.

Important dates

Written examination for all trades at DAS(Vzg) - January 27, 2022

Declaration of written exam results at DAS(Vzg) - January 29, 2022

Date of Interview- January 31, February 1, 2 and 3, 2022

Medical examination - February 7 to 15, 2022

