NHM Chhattisgarh

NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Apply for 2700 CHO vacancies at cghealth.nic.in, check eligibility and other details here

NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at cghealth.nic.in. 

NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Apply for 2700 CHO vacancies at cghealth.nic.in, check eligibility and other details here
Representational image

New Delhi: National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh has invited applications for Community Health Officers (CHO). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at cghealth.nic.in. 

The last day to apply for the CHO posts is November 25, 2021 till 5 pm. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 2700 vacancies under Health and Wellness Centres. 

NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Bilaspur      700 posts

Raipur        500 posts

 Bastar       500  posts

Durg           480 posts

Sarguja      520 posts

NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated Course

OR

Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Certificate in Community Health Integrated Course

NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Age limit

The minimum age limit is 21 years while the upper age of the candidates can be 35 years. 

Read the official notification HERE

NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of a written test, followed by an interview. Those candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for the interview round. 

NHM Chhattisgarh recruitment 2021: Application fees

The General category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Aspirants from OBC category have to shell out Rs 200, while for female candidates and those belonging to the SC/ST and PwD categories, the fee is Rs 100.

