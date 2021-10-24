MLHP AP Recruitment 2021: 3393 vacancies for Mid Level Health Provider announced, apply before THIS date

New Delhi: The Commissionerate of Health & Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has announced vacancies for Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) on contract basis.

A total of 3393 vacancies have been notified for various zones – 633 for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, 1003 for East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna, 786 for Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore and 971 for Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur and Kurnool.

The online applications started on October 23, 2021. The last date to apply is November 6, 2021.

Interested candidates can apply online on hmfw.ap.gov.in or cfw.ap.nic.in.

MLHP AP Recruitment 2021 - Eligibility:

A candidate:

1. must have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) from recognized university and registered in the AP Nursing Council.

2. must have studied Certificate Programme for Community Health (CPCH) as integrated Certificate Programme in the B.Sc. (N).

3. must not have completed 35 Years as on date of issue of notification. 40 years in case of BC, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped and ex-service men.

MLHP AP Recruitment 2021 - Selection criteria:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the B.Sc. (N) course.

Live TV