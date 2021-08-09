हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MoES recruitment

MoES recruitment 2021: Apply for Project Scientist, Senior Research Fellow, Technical Assistant posts, check details

The vacancies are available for various programs such as Coastal Process and Hazards, Marine Pollution and Marine Litter, Ecosystem and Critical Habitats and Marine Spatial Planning.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) in Chennai which under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES)  has invited applications for filling up temporary project positions. The vacancies are available for various programs such as Coastal Process and Hazards, Marine Pollution and Marine Litter, Ecosystem and Critical Habitats and Marine Spatial Planning.

The NCCR stated that the posts are purely on temporary and on a contract basis, initially for a period of 1 year and may likely be extended, based on the performance review and based on the project requirements. 

Find details of posts, number of vacancies and salary below:

Post: Project Scientist-III 
Number of Vacancies: 3
Monthly Emolument: Rs 78,000 + HRA

Post: Project Scientist-II 
Number of Vacancies: 35 
Monthly Emolument: Rs 67,000 + HRA

Post: Project Scientist-I 
Number of Vacancies: 29
Monthly Emolument: Rs 56,000 + HRA

Post: Senior Research Fellow 
Number of Vacancies: 4
Monthly Emolument: Rs 35,000 + HRA

Post: Technical Assistant 
Number of Vacancies:
Monthly Emolument: Rs 20,000 + HRA

Post: Field Assistant 
Number of Vacancies: 9
Monthly Emolument: Rs 20,000 + HRA

The online registration will close on August 20, 2021, at 4:00 PM, whereas, the last date of application submission (hard copy) is August 27 (5 PM).

Click here for more details on posts, qualifications and link for online application form

