MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for Medical Officer posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Medical Officer Selection Board (CAPFs) has released the notification for the recruitment for various posts such as Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), Medical Officers & Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the above posts at: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The online application process will be commenced on September 13, 2021. Candidates can apply till October 27, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 533 vacancies.

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command): 5 posts

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 201posts

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 345posts

Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant): 2 posts

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): Candidates must have a graduation degree in Medicine (M.B.B.S.) or equivalent from a recognized university/Institution

The candidate should be enrolled in any State Medical Register maintained under the Act, and should have completed compulsory rotating internship.

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): A recognized medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or Part–II of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

Holders of educational qualifications included in Part–II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

The applicant must have permanent registration from any MCI/NMC/State Medical Council before appointment in any of the CAPFs and completed rotatory internship.

Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant): Candidates must have a graduation degree (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) from a recognized University/Institution

The candidate should be registered with the Dental Council of India

The candidate should have a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate in BDS exams.

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second-in-Command): 50 years

Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 40 years

Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 30 years

Dental Surgeons (Assistant Commandant): 35 years

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General (UR), OBC & EWS will have to pay Rs. 400/- as application fee.

Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, ex-servicemen and female candidates of all categories are exempted from the application fee.

MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected through interviews.

Live TV