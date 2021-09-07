MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for Medical Officer posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Medical Officer Selection Board (CAPFs) has released the notification for the recruitment for various posts such as Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second-in-Command), Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant), Medical Officers & Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant) in Central Armed Police Forces (BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the above posts at: recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.
The online application process will be commenced on September 13, 2021. Candidates can apply till October 27, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 533 vacancies.
MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Super Specialist Medical Officers (Second in Command): 5 posts
Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 201posts
Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 345posts
Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant): 2 posts
MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): Candidates must have a graduation degree in Medicine (M.B.B.S.) or equivalent from a recognized university/Institution
The candidate should be enrolled in any State Medical Register maintained under the Act, and should have completed compulsory rotating internship.
Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): A recognized medical qualification of allopathic system of medicines included in the first or second schedule or Part–II of the third schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
Holders of educational qualifications included in Part–II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions stipulated in Sub Section (3) of Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.
The applicant must have permanent registration from any MCI/NMC/State Medical Council before appointment in any of the CAPFs and completed rotatory internship.
Dental Surgeon (Assistant Commandant): Candidates must have a graduation degree (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) from a recognized University/Institution
The candidate should be registered with the Dental Council of India
The candidate should have a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate in BDS exams.
MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Age Limit
Super Specialist Medical Officer (Second-in-Command): 50 years
Specialist Medical Officers (Deputy Commandant): 40 years
Medical Officers (Assistant Commandant): 30 years
Dental Surgeons (Assistant Commandant): 35 years
MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Application Fee
Candidates belonging to General (UR), OBC & EWS will have to pay Rs. 400/- as application fee.
Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, ex-servicemen and female candidates of all categories are exempted from the application fee.
MOSB CAPF Recruitment 2021: Selection process
The candidates will be selected through interviews.