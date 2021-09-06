Western Coalfields Recruitment 2021: Apply for 965 Apprentice Posts at westerncoal.in, details here

New Delhi: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has released notification for recruitment for 965 Apprentice posts in different Trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: westerncoal.in

The registration process for WCL Apprentice Vacancy 2021 will begin today on September 6, 2021. The last date to apply online is September 21, 2021.

Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Post: Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 965

Pay Scale: 7700 – 8050/- (Per Month)

Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Trade wise details

Computer Operator & Programming Asst: 219 posts

Draughtsman (Civil): 28 posts

Electrician: 250 posts

Fitter: 242 posts

Mechanic (Diesel): 36 posts

Machinist: 12 posts

Mason (Building Constructor): 09 posts

Pump Operator cum Mechanic: 16 posts

Surveyor: 20 posts

Turner: 17 posts

Welder (Gas & Electric): 76 posts

Wireman: 40 posts

Total: 965 posts

Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have done ITI in relevant Trades form NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates may apply online through the website: westerncoal.in from September 06 to September 21, 2021.

Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on merit basis.

