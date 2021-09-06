Western Coalfields Recruitment 2021: Apply for 965 Apprentice Posts at westerncoal.in, details here

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The registration process for WCL Apprentice Vacancy 2021 will begin today on September 6, 2021. 

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has released notification for recruitment for 965 Apprentice posts in different Trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: westerncoal.in

The registration process for WCL Apprentice Vacancy 2021 will begin today on September 6, 2021. The last date to apply online is September 21, 2021.

Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details  

Post: Apprentice             

No. of Vacancy: 965       

Pay Scale: 7700 – 8050/- (Per Month)

Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Trade wise details

Computer Operator & Programming Asst: 219 posts

Draughtsman (Civil): 28 posts

Electrician: 250 posts

Fitter: 242 posts

Mechanic (Diesel): 36 posts

Machinist: 12 posts

Mason (Building Constructor): 09 posts

Pump Operator cum Mechanic: 16 posts

Surveyor: 20 posts

Turner: 17 posts

Welder (Gas & Electric): 76 posts

Wireman: 40 posts

Total: 965 posts

Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have done ITI in relevant Trades form NCVT/SCVT.            

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Interested candidates may apply online through the website: westerncoal.in from September 06 to September 21, 2021.

Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on merit basis.

