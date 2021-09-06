Western Coalfields Recruitment 2021: Apply for 965 Apprentice Posts at westerncoal.in, details here

New Delhi: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has released notification for recruitment for 965 Apprentice posts in different Trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website: westerncoal.in
The registration process for WCL Apprentice Vacancy 2021 will begin today on September 6, 2021. The last date to apply online is September 21, 2021.
Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Post: Apprentice
Pay Scale: 7700 – 8050/- (Per Month)
Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Trade wise details
Computer Operator & Programming Asst: 219 posts
Draughtsman (Civil): 28 posts
Electrician: 250 posts
Fitter: 242 posts
Mechanic (Diesel): 36 posts
Machinist: 12 posts
Mason (Building Constructor): 09 posts
Pump Operator cum Mechanic: 16 posts
Surveyor: 20 posts
Turner: 17 posts
Welder (Gas & Electric): 76 posts
Wireman: 40 posts
Total: 965 posts
Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must have done ITI in relevant Trades form NCVT/SCVT.
Age Limit: 18 to 25 years
Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: How to Apply
Interested candidates may apply online through the website: westerncoal.in from September 06 to September 21, 2021.
Western Coalfields Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on merit basis.