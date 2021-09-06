हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Vacancies available for Specialist Doctors, check details

The interested candidates can appear for a 'Walk-in-Interview'.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Vacancies available for Specialist Doctors, check details

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications to fill in several 'Specialist Doctors' posts in the Barauni Refinery. The interested candidates can appear for a 'Walk-in-Interview'.

Check all the details below:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Name of the Posts

Cardiologist 
Ophthalmologist
Radiologist 
Internal Medicine
Endocrinologist 
Neurologist
Critical Care Medicine 
Gastroenterologist
Anaesthesia 
Paediatrics
Dermatologist

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Qualification

The interested candidate should have MBBS with Post Graduate degree with relevant experience in a specified field.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Date, time and place of interview 

The interested and eligible candidates can go for a 'Walk-in-Interview' on September 11, 2021, between 10 AM to 4 PM at the Barauni Refinery Hospital in Begusarai.

This is to be noted that remuneration of Rs 4,500 will be given per visit of 2 hours and the frequency of visit and its duration is negotiable.

Interested candidates can appear on the date of interview with their resume, original of all necessary documents and certificates related to qualification, experience etc along with one set of self-attested photocopies of all the required documents.

Click to check the official advertisement

ALSO READ | Oil India Limited (OIL) Recruitment: Applications invited for several positions, check details

ALSO READ | Coal India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 588 Management Trainee posts on coalindia.in, details here

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian OilIndian Oil recruitmentIndian Oil Corporation Limited Recruitment
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Geologist, Agricultural Engineer, other posts at upsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT4M29S

Bollywood Breaking: Fans excited over Shah Rukh Khan's project with South filmmaker Atlee