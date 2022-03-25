हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MPPEB

MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022 announced on peb.mp.gov.in, here’s direct link to check scores

The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable exam 2022 was held on 8 January, in two different shifts. 

MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022 announced on peb.mp.gov.in, here’s direct link to check scores
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Result 2022 on its official website- peb.mp.gov.in.

The candidates who sat for the examination can now check their scorecards on the official website of MPPEB. The candidates must note that they will need to keep their application number or roll number and date of birth handy in order to access their results. 

Those selected will be called for a Physical Exam/DV or any other round. The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable exam 2022 was held on 8 January, in two different shifts, from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm. 

MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official website- peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2. Select your preferred language

Step 3. Click on "First Stage Result-Police Constable Recruitment Test-2020"

Step 4. A new page will open 

Step 5. Enter your credentials in the required fields

Step 6. Your MPPEB Constable Result will be displayed on your screen 

Step 7. Download it and print it for future reference

MPPEB MP Police Constable Result Download Link

It may be noted that the MP Police Department is looking to fill 4,000 posts, 3862 for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable, through this examination. The notification for MP Constable Recruitment was released on November 25, 2020 and the application link was available from 30 January to 11 February. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MPPEBMP Police ConstableMPPEB MP Police Constable ResultMadhya PradeshPolice Constable resultsjobs alertGovernment jobsSakrai naukri
Next
Story

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check how to apply

Must Watch

PT7M24S

DNA: How 'pure' is purifier's report on Pollution?