MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022 announced on peb.mp.gov.in, here’s direct link to check scores

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Result 2022 on its official website- peb.mp.gov.in.

The candidates who sat for the examination can now check their scorecards on the official website of MPPEB. The candidates must note that they will need to keep their application number or roll number and date of birth handy in order to access their results.

Those selected will be called for a Physical Exam/DV or any other round. The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable exam 2022 was held on 8 January, in two different shifts, from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

MPPEB MP Police Constable Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official website- peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2. Select your preferred language

Step 3. Click on "First Stage Result-Police Constable Recruitment Test-2020"

Step 4. A new page will open

Step 5. Enter your credentials in the required fields

Step 6. Your MPPEB Constable Result will be displayed on your screen

Step 7. Download it and print it for future reference

It may be noted that the MP Police Department is looking to fill 4,000 posts, 3862 for GD Constable and 138 for Radio Constable, through this examination. The notification for MP Constable Recruitment was released on November 25, 2020 and the application link was available from 30 January to 11 February.

